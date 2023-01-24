Home States Odisha

Department of Justice holds awareness programme for woman in Choudwar

An awareness campaign on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace & Consumer Protection Act-2019 was organised recently at Choudwar by Department of Justice,

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: An awareness campaign on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace & Consumer Protection Act-2019 was organised recently at Choudwar by Department of Justice, Government of India. 
Programme manager of Legal Literacy & Legal Awareness Programme, Dept. of Justice Ashutosh Srivastava said, issues like rights of children to free and compulsory education, protection of women from domestic violence, women rights, and POCSO Act were also discussed.  

Among others state coordinator, Jana Seva Kendra, Shresan Pattnaik, senior advocate, Orissa High Court Radheshyam Behera, law student s from Madhusudan Law University and women representatives from various SHGs participated in the campaign. 

