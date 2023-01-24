Home States Odisha

Green Field Highway: Odisha villagers divided over protest against NHAI project

They have been citing its effect on their farmland, housing and livelihood and demanding compensation and other benefits.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  A group of villagers of Korua, Dabar and Osakana panchayats of Naugaon block under the banner of Gadibrahma Krushak Manch (GKM) who were protesting the proposed Bharatmala Green Field Highway project of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) once again staged a rally on Monday albeit with a twist. 

The villagers have reportedly been divided into two groups, the second one under the banner of Naugaon Upakula Bikash Parishad said the protest henceforth would be demanding rectification of benchmark valuation (BMV) of land to be used for the project but not against the project. 

Sources said villagers of nine panchayats of Kusupur, Marichpur, Anantapur, Naharana, Khalogaon Baramunduli, Osakana, Rahan and Apandra of Balikuda tehsil have been protesting this NHAI project demanding change of route of Gopalpur-Digha coastal highway as per the earlier proposed alignment.

They have been citing its effect on their farmland, housing and livelihood and demanding compensation and other benefits. They had urged the administration to convert the kisam of land from ‘Sarad’ to ‘Gharabari’ since the locals have dwelling houses and other establishments on these lands in which the BMV of land is high.

Since the kisam of land has not yet been changed, residents of Dabar village are receiving only Rs 8,000 per decimal where villagers of other panchayats get Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 per decimal. “The BMV rate of Sahada village of Dabar panchayat is Rs 20,000 for non-irrigated land while the same for residential plot is Rs 8,000. So we have sought intervention of the administration to convert the kisam of land from ‘Sarad’ to ‘Gharabari’ so as to increase the cost of land. Besides, we have also demanded compensation and rehabilitation to the land losers,” said the villagers. 

Considering their demands, a survey committee led by Naugaon tehsildar J Kalpana had visited these panchayats in September last year. The villagers who lost their lands will be compensated as per the Right to Fair Compensation & Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act 2013.

While the demands of villagers of these panchayats including rectification of BMV has not yet been fulfilled, another group led by NUBP   president Subash Biswal conducted a meeting at Garei village on Sunday and decided to support the proposed NHAI project.  President of GKM Gaurang Charan Swain alleged the opposition group is supporting the project now due to the pressure of the ruling party leaders.

