Leopard cub found dead in Karanjia forest division in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A day after recovery of a tusker carcass in Talabandha wildlife range of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), a leopard cub was found dead in neighbouring Karanjia forest division on Monday.

Forest personnel spotted the cub’s carcass in Budhigoan beat under Barhakamuda section within Dudhiani range while patrolling in STR.

The spot where the carcass was found around 50 metre away from Similipal border Karanjia DFO Srikanta Naik said the leopard cub was nearly a month old. It is suspected that the cub and its mother came to the spot in search of food. Later, it got separated from mother leopard.

“No injury mark was found on its carcass. A veterinary team from Jashipur performed the autopsy. The exact cause of the cub’s death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives,” Naik added.

On Sunday, the carcass of an elephant with its tusks removed was spotted by the staff of Asadola beat in Talabandha wildlife range of STR. The tusker was aged around 40 years.

Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) of STR T Ashok Kumar on Monday said three teams of officials along with a dog squad have been tasked with the investigation of the case. Veterinarians suspect that the elephant died of natural causes or due to some disease as no injury marks were found on the carcass.

“Samples have been sent for tests. The exact cause of the adult tusker’s death will be ascertained after the report arrives on Tuesday,” he said. The RCCF further said it is believed that locals might have pulled out the tusks after the elephant’s death. The investigating teams are gathering more details of the case from residents of Rangamatia, Tilakbadi and Asadola villages. Further investigation is underway.

