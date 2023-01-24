Mega meet of guardians at KISS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A mega guardians meet was organised by the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here which was attended by 60,000 parents, 30,000 students and alumni members on Sunday.

Founder of KIIT-KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta said KISS was started with only 125 tribal students from Mayurbhanj district in 1992-93.

Today, 30,000 students have passed out from the institute and another 30,000 students are pursuing their education. Each of the students passing out from here is inspiring the entire village to seek education. All the students passing out are becoming good citizens of the country, he said.

On the occasion, Samanta felicitated two alumni for their achievements. They are Sadhak Karjee who has cleared the Odisha Judicial Service examination and sportsperson Ajay Oram who is leaving for Japan this month as rugby coach.

President of KIIT and KISS Saswati Bal called upon the students to always look after their parents and never forget their roots, their village and become good human beings. Rajya Sabha Member Niranjan Bishi said Samanta is an inspiration for all who could realise at an early age the need to empower the tribal community through education-led socio-economic development. CEO of KISS Prashant Kumar Routray was present.

