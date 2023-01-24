Home States Odisha

Mega meet of guardians at KISS

They are Sadhak Karjee who has cleared the Odisha Judicial Service examination and sportsperson Ajay Oram who is leaving for Japan this month as rugby coach. 

Published: 24th January 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta speaking at the event | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A mega guardians meet was organised by the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here which was attended by 60,000 parents, 30,000 students and alumni members on Sunday.
Founder of KIIT-KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta said KISS was started with only 125 tribal students from Mayurbhanj district in 1992-93.

Today, 30,000 students have passed out from the institute and another 30,000 students are pursuing their education. Each of the students passing out from here is inspiring the entire village to seek education. All the students passing out are becoming good citizens of the country, he said.

On the occasion, Samanta felicitated two alumni for their achievements. They are Sadhak Karjee who has cleared the Odisha Judicial Service examination and sportsperson Ajay Oram who is leaving for Japan this month as rugby coach. 

President of KIIT and KISS Saswati Bal called upon the students to always look after their parents and never forget their roots, their village and become good human beings. Rajya Sabha Member Niranjan Bishi said Samanta is an inspiration for all who could realise at an early age the need to empower the tribal community through education-led socio-economic development. CEO of KISS Prashant Kumar Routray was present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KISS education
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp