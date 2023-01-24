Home States Odisha

Odisha: Fake notice says girls must have boyfriends, college files complaint

The video shows a fake notice dated January 20 asking girls to have a boyfriend by February 14. “This is being done for security purpose.

attachment, love, couple

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  A viral video purportedly showing a notice signed by the principal of SVM Autonomous College, Jagatsinghpur, asking girl students to come to college with their boyfriends on February 14 is doing rounds on social media. However, principal of the college Bijay Kumar Patra has refuted the claims stating that the notice is fake. He lodged an FIR with police on Monday.

Copy of the fake notice | Express

The video shows a fake notice dated January 20 asking girls to have a boyfriend by February 14. “This is being done for security purpose. Single girls will not be allowed to enter the college premises. The girls should also show a picture recently clicked with their boyfriends in an attempt to spread love,” the fake notice further read.

The video meanwhile created panic and confusion among the students who questioned the authenticity of the notice. Contacted, Patra said the notice was fake and it was the handiwork of some miscreants who are trying to tarnish his image.

He further pointed out that the notice did not possess any official letter number. “My scanned signature is being misused with an intention of ruining my image and the reputation of the college,” Patra said further urging police to take necessary action against the people involved.
Jagatsinghpur IIC Subhranshu Parida said a case was registered and investigation is underway.
 

