Odisha police arrest wife after man's body was found stuffed in trolley bag

BHUBANESWAR: A day after body of a man stuffed in a trolley bag was recovered from Haripur forest within Nachuni police limits of Khurda district and his wife was detained in the connection, police on Monday said, it was a pre-planned murder.

The 25-year-old woman Nili Das was arrested for allegedly killing her husband Manoranjan Mahapatra (32). Her cousin brother Mitu Das (26) and a friend Bikram Kumar Sahoo (29) were also arrested in the connection.

The deceased was from Ranapur and married to Nili, a native of Chandpur in Nayagarh district. Manoranjan had criminal antecedents and shifted to Chandeswar in Khurda district with Nili as he ran into problems with the locals in Ranapur. He allegedly used to consume alcohol and torture her very often. He assaulted her on January 20 following which she plotted a plan to kill him, said the police.

On January 21 evening, Bikram purchased the trolley bag from Chandpur and reached the couple’s house in Khurda district. Nili’s cousin Mitu was also present. As per the plan, the accused consumed alcohol with Manoranjan and strangulated him to death after he dozed off. “They disposed of the body on the same night,” said a police officer.

