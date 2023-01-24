Home States Odisha

Odisha police arrest wife after man's body was found stuffed in trolley bag

He allegedly used to consume alcohol and torture her very often. He assaulted her on January 20 following which she plotted a plan to kill him, said the police.

Published: 24th January 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A day after body of a man stuffed in a trolley bag was recovered from Haripur forest within Nachuni police limits of Khurda district and his wife was detained in the connection, police on Monday said, it was a pre-planned murder.

The 25-year-old woman Nili Das was arrested for allegedly killing her husband Manoranjan Mahapatra (32).  Her cousin brother Mitu Das (26) and a friend Bikram Kumar Sahoo (29) were also arrested in the connection.

The deceased was from Ranapur and married to Nili, a native of Chandpur in Nayagarh district. Manoranjan had criminal antecedents and shifted to Chandeswar in Khurda district with Nili as he ran into problems with the locals in Ranapur. He allegedly used to consume alcohol and torture her very often. He assaulted her on January 20 following which she plotted a plan to kill him, said the police.

On January 21 evening, Bikram purchased the trolley bag from Chandpur and reached the couple’s house in Khurda district. Nili’s cousin Mitu was also present. As per the plan, the accused consumed alcohol with Manoranjan and strangulated him to death after he dozed off. “They disposed of the body on the same night,” said a police officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha murder woman murders husband
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp