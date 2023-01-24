Home States Odisha

Odisha's Chuktia Bhunjia couple in Republic Day celebrations at Delhi

A wave of enthusiasm swept the Chuktia Bhunjia community of Nuapada, after a couple from the tribe was invited to attend the Republic Day celebrations at New Delhi. 

Chuktia Bhunjia couple Bhujabal Majhi and wife Kunjibai on way to New Delhi  ​

NUAPADA:  A wave of enthusiasm swept the Chuktia Bhunjia community of Nuapada, after a couple from the tribe was invited to attend the Republic Day celebrations at New Delhi. The invitees are 60-year-old Bhujabal Majhi and his wife Kunjibai (55). They left for the celebrations on Sunday.

While every year, representatives from a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) are invited as guests for Republic day celebrations, Chuktia Bhunjia community was selected for this year. The tribal community is confined exclusively to the Sunabeda hills located in ecologically-secluded areas because of which the tribe is often separated from other communities.

District collector Hemakant Say said, “As per the communication received from the Central Government, we were supposed to send a male and a female from the selected PVTG. The Chuktia Bhunjia couple was accordingly selected on a general consensus. They will be visiting several other places over a period of three days apart from attending the Republic Day celebrations.”

Prior to the couple’s departure, the community members performed some traditional rituals in order to congratulate and wish them a safe journey. Special officer of Chuktia Bhunjia Development Agency (CBDA) Himanshu Mahapatra coordinated all the arrangements for their journey.

The couple was also administered with their second dose of Covid vaccine which was pending till date. As per their tradition, the couple will travel barefoot throughout their journey. Official sources said they will most likely meet President Droupadi Murmu during its visit to New Delhi. 
 

