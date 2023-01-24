Home States Odisha

Two killed, 38 injured as bus falls into canal in Odisha

Locals blamed the bad road condition for the mishap. They alleged that though construction work was underway on the bridge, there was no caution sign to warn the commuters.

The ill-fated passenger bus after the mishap near Panchubati on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  At least two persons were killed and 38 sustained injuries after a tourist bus careened off a bridge on National Highway-55 and fell around 50 feet down into Rengali right canal near Panchubati here on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Renubala Jena (45) and Bijay Laxmi Swain (40) of Ichhapur village in Kendrapara district. The mishap took place at around 4 am. Police said at least 60 people of Ichhapur village were returning to Kendrapara from Balangir when driver of the passenger bus ‘Nilamadhab’ lost control of the vehicle near Panchubati, around 15 km from Dhenkanal town. 

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Dhenkanal Sadar Suryamani Pradhan said the passengers from Kendrapara had gone to Balangir on pilgrimage three days back. After visiting various religious places and shrines, they were returning to their native place when the accident took place.

While the two women died on the spot, at least 38 persons were injured. “On being informed, police reached the mishap site and rushed the injured passengers including the bus driver to the district headquarters hospital. Of the injured persons, five including the driver were referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack as they had sustained critical head injuries,” the SDPO informed. 

Recounting the harrowing experience, a bus passenger said, “We were sleeping when there was a loud screeching sound. The passengers woke up to screams as the bus plunged into the canal. Locals and police rescued us. Luckily, I and my family escaped with minor injuries.”

Locals blamed the bad road condition for the mishap. They alleged that though construction work was underway on the bridge, there was no caution sign to warn the commuters.

