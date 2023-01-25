Home States Odisha

81-year-old dies at SCB, kin say oxygen support cut off

The relatives of the patient were reluctant to file a police complaint as the body would have been sent for postmortem.

Published: 25th January 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

SCB Medical College. ( File Photo)

SCB Medical College. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: An elderly asthma patient allegedly died due to negligence of staff, who removed his oxygen support while shifting him to a ward at the SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Tuesday.The deceased has been identified as Bhababat Mohanty (81) of Balasore district. He was initially admitted to the Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH) and was referred to SCB MCH after his condition deteriorated.

According to the relatives, the patient reached SCB MCH at about 1 am on Monday night in an unconscious state following which he was admitted to the casualty ward where oxygen support was given to him. He regained consciousness on Tuesday morning and was referred to the old medicine ward.

While shifting, the hospital support staff allegedly removed the oxygen support. “Though we requested the staff not to remove oxygen support, they did not listen. After reaching the ward when we requested the staff to resume oxygen support, they left the ward saying their duty hours were over. We were then told that there was no oxygen. It took around one hour for the hospital staff to arrive at the ward with oxygen by which time he had breathed his last,” said grandson of the patient.

The relatives of the patient were reluctant to file a police complaint as the body would have been sent for postmortem. However, they met the hospital’s administrative officer and gave a verbal complaint alleging medical negligence, and demanding stringent action against those responsible for the lapses.

SCB MCH administrative officer Abhinas Rout said, the patient’s relatives refused to lodge a written complaint. “But based on their verbal complaint, I have had a discussion with hospital superintendent and head of medicine department.”  

“A committee has been formed to ascertain negligence by examining the entire situation starting from patient’s admission in casualty to his shifting to medicine ward,” said Rout adding that necessary action would be initiated accordingly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen SCB Medical College
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp