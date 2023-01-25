81-year-old dies at SCB, kin say oxygen support cut off

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: An elderly asthma patient allegedly died due to negligence of staff, who removed his oxygen support while shifting him to a ward at the SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Tuesday.The deceased has been identified as Bhababat Mohanty (81) of Balasore district. He was initially admitted to the Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH) and was referred to SCB MCH after his condition deteriorated.

According to the relatives, the patient reached SCB MCH at about 1 am on Monday night in an unconscious state following which he was admitted to the casualty ward where oxygen support was given to him. He regained consciousness on Tuesday morning and was referred to the old medicine ward.

While shifting, the hospital support staff allegedly removed the oxygen support. “Though we requested the staff not to remove oxygen support, they did not listen. After reaching the ward when we requested the staff to resume oxygen support, they left the ward saying their duty hours were over. We were then told that there was no oxygen. It took around one hour for the hospital staff to arrive at the ward with oxygen by which time he had breathed his last,” said grandson of the patient.

The relatives of the patient were reluctant to file a police complaint as the body would have been sent for postmortem. However, they met the hospital’s administrative officer and gave a verbal complaint alleging medical negligence, and demanding stringent action against those responsible for the lapses.

SCB MCH administrative officer Abhinas Rout said, the patient’s relatives refused to lodge a written complaint. “But based on their verbal complaint, I have had a discussion with hospital superintendent and head of medicine department.”

“A committee has been formed to ascertain negligence by examining the entire situation starting from patient’s admission in casualty to his shifting to medicine ward,” said Rout adding that necessary action would be initiated accordingly.

