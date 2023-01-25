A daily wager’s labour bears fruit, cracks Odisha Selection Board examination

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Defying odds, 28-year-old Prabir Sahoo of Kendrapara’s Odanga village has been able to crack the State Selection Board examination to become a college teacher. From painting houses to working as a daily wager, Sahoo has done it all. Despite nursing a dream to become a college teacher, Sahoo took to daily labour soon after passing higher secondary examination in Arts in 2010 as it was difficult for his family to make both ends meet. His parents too worked as daily wagers to sustain the family.

“I painted houses in Chennai so that my family - parents and two brothers, does not go hungry. Yet, I nurtured my desire to become a college teacher. I returned in 2011 to resume my graduation and post-graduation in Odia from Kendrapara Autonomous College and Utkal university in 2014 and 2016 respectively. I am now pursuing my PhD from Kolhan university in Chaibasa, Jharkhand after completing M Phil from Central University of Odisha, Koraput,” said Sahoo.

However, his struggle bore fruit after being selected by the SSB examination. “I owe my success to my parents because they never made me suffer despite our financial struggles. I feel happy and satisfied that their hard work has finally paid off,” he added.

Recalling the news of his son’s success in the state-level examination, Sahoo’s father Kishore Chandra Sahoo said his eyes welled up when he received the information. “I am extremely happy that Prabir cleared the examination and will soon be a college teacher,” said Kishore.“I am happy that his long-cherished dream has finally come true,” said Prabir’s school teacher Bharat Chandra Parida.

