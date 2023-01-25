Home States Odisha

A daily wager’s labour bears fruit, cracks Odisha Selection Board examination

However, his struggle bore fruit after being selected by the SSB examination.

Published: 25th January 2023 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

​ Prabir Sahoo in front of his shanty at Odanga village in Kendrapara | Express ​

​ Prabir Sahoo in front of his shanty at Odanga village in Kendrapara | Express ​

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Defying odds, 28-year-old Prabir Sahoo of Kendrapara’s Odanga village has been able to crack the State Selection Board examination to become a college teacher. From painting houses to working as a daily wager, Sahoo has done it all. Despite nursing a dream to become a college teacher, Sahoo took to daily labour soon after passing  higher secondary examination in Arts in 2010 as it was difficult for his family to make both ends meet. His parents too worked as daily wagers to sustain the family.

“I painted houses in Chennai so that my family - parents and two brothers, does not go hungry. Yet, I nurtured my desire to become a college teacher. I returned in 2011 to resume my graduation and post-graduation in Odia from Kendrapara Autonomous College and Utkal university in 2014 and 2016 respectively. I am now pursuing my PhD from Kolhan university in  Chaibasa, Jharkhand after completing M Phil from Central University of Odisha, Koraput,” said Sahoo.

However, his struggle bore fruit after being selected by the SSB examination. “I owe my success to my parents because they never made me suffer despite our financial struggles. I feel happy and satisfied that their hard work has finally paid off,” he added.

Recalling the news of his son’s success in the state-level examination, Sahoo’s father Kishore Chandra Sahoo said his eyes welled up when he received the information. “I am extremely happy that Prabir cleared the examination and will soon be a college teacher,” said Kishore.“I am happy that his long-cherished dream has finally come true,” said Prabir’s school teacher Bharat Chandra Parida.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Selection Board examination Prabir Sahoo
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp