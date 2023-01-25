Home States Odisha

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant visits Srimandir

The junior Ambani was escorted into the 12th century shrine by the temple security personnel.

Anant Ambani

By Express News Service

PURI: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of chairman and managing director of Reliance industries Mukesh Ambani, visited Sri Jagannath temple here on Tuesday.

The junior Ambani was escorted into the 12th century shrine by the temple security personnel. After having darshan of the Trinity inside the sanctum sanctorum, he paid a visit to the shrines of Goddesses Mahalakhsmi and Vimala on Srimandir premises.

“The temple administration presented him with a special Khandua cloth used by the deities, a temple calendar and a gift,” said temple administrator (rituals) JK Sahu. 

