Home States Odisha

Cuttack girl to be at PM’s exam meet

She has also been invited to attend the Republic Day parade at the national capital and beating retreat on January 26 and 28 respectively.

Published: 25th January 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Student of DAV-CDA at Cuttack Satabdee Mishra will attend the Pariksha Pe Charcha-2023 programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on January 27.Studying in Class XI, Satabdee received a special invitation to interact with the prime minister at the Pariksha Pe Charcha event from the Ministry of Education after she bagged the third position (classical dance category) in the recently concluded national-level Kala Utsav-2022 held by the ministry at Bhubaneswar.She has also been invited to attend the Republic Day parade at the national capital and beating retreat on January 26 and 28 respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Modi Cuttack Satabdee Mishra
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp