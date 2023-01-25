Cuttack girl to be at PM’s exam meet

BHUBANESWAR: A Student of DAV-CDA at Cuttack Satabdee Mishra will attend the Pariksha Pe Charcha-2023 programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on January 27.Studying in Class XI, Satabdee received a special invitation to interact with the prime minister at the Pariksha Pe Charcha event from the Ministry of Education after she bagged the third position (classical dance category) in the recently concluded national-level Kala Utsav-2022 held by the ministry at Bhubaneswar.She has also been invited to attend the Republic Day parade at the national capital and beating retreat on January 26 and 28 respectively.
