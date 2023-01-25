Former Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang to quit BJP today; all set to join BRS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang will join the Bharat Rastra Samiti (BRS) along with his son Sishir at a joining ceremony at Hyderabad in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao soon.

Both the father and son had skipped the meeting of the BJP state executive held here on Sunday. “We will announce the date of joining the BRS on Wednesday,” Sishir said and added that they will quit BJP on Wednesday.

Gamang had met Rao at Hyderabad on January 13 and had several rounds of discussion with the Telangana chief minister before deciding to join the party. Sources said that the senior Gamang will be appointed as the Odisha president of the BRS to lead the party in the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, former Koraput MP Jayaram Pangi announced that he will join BRS on January 27 at a joining ceremony in Hyderabad. Earlier, Congress leader from Kandhamal Kailash Chandra Mukhi had joined the BRS.

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang will join the Bharat Rastra Samiti (BRS) along with his son Sishir at a joining ceremony at Hyderabad in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao soon. Both the father and son had skipped the meeting of the BJP state executive held here on Sunday. “We will announce the date of joining the BRS on Wednesday,” Sishir said and added that they will quit BJP on Wednesday. Gamang had met Rao at Hyderabad on January 13 and had several rounds of discussion with the Telangana chief minister before deciding to join the party. Sources said that the senior Gamang will be appointed as the Odisha president of the BRS to lead the party in the 2024 elections. Meanwhile, former Koraput MP Jayaram Pangi announced that he will join BRS on January 27 at a joining ceremony in Hyderabad. Earlier, Congress leader from Kandhamal Kailash Chandra Mukhi had joined the BRS.