Jagatsinghpur SP visits Dhinkia to resolve dispute of villagers

By Express News Service

PARADIP: In a bid to quell the resentment over disbursement of compensation to members of forest protection committees, Jagatsinghpur SP Rahul PR visited Dhinkia panchayat and interacted with the villagers on Tuesday. Hundreds of residents of Mahala village under the panchayat met the SP on Friday and complained about the irregularities in the distribution of compensation amounts to the beneficiaries.

Sources said after large-scale destruction of the forest cover in 1999 Super Cyclone, residents of coastal villages under Dhinkia, Nuagaon and Gadakujang panchyats formed ‘Jungle Suraksha Committees’ for plantation of trees in the area. For the last 24 years, these committees are engaged in protection of the forest cover in their respective villages.

During land acquisition for JSW steel plant, the company authorities had announced that each family associated with the committees will be paid a compensation of Rs 50,000. Besides, the families will be selected basing on the records and proceedings of the committees in the last three years. One member of a family will be eligible for the compensation and the amount will be disbursed after completion of felling of trees.

The villagers alleged that the company officials paid the compensation to nearly 150 people of only 20-25 families in Mahala. While around 10 members of each family have received the compensation amount, nearly 130 beneficiary households have been deprived of the benefit. Similarly, 142 members of 50 out of 560 families in Dhinkia village have received compensation while the rest have been left out, they claimed.

Village leader Nirvaya Samantray said nearly 90 per cent population of Dhinkia panchayat are poor and landless people. The administration should intervene in the matter and ensure that all genuine beneficiaries are compensated at the earliest. The company authorities should also release the remaining compensation amount to villagers whose betel vines were demolished during land acquisition, without any further delay, he added.

On the day, the SP gave a patient hearing to all the grievances of the villagers and assured to take immediate steps to resolve the issues. Additional SP of Paradip Nimain Charan Sethi and Abhyachandpur IIC Rajkishore Behera were also present.

PARADIP: In a bid to quell the resentment over disbursement of compensation to members of forest protection committees, Jagatsinghpur SP Rahul PR visited Dhinkia panchayat and interacted with the villagers on Tuesday. Hundreds of residents of Mahala village under the panchayat met the SP on Friday and complained about the irregularities in the distribution of compensation amounts to the beneficiaries. Sources said after large-scale destruction of the forest cover in 1999 Super Cyclone, residents of coastal villages under Dhinkia, Nuagaon and Gadakujang panchyats formed ‘Jungle Suraksha Committees’ for plantation of trees in the area. For the last 24 years, these committees are engaged in protection of the forest cover in their respective villages. During land acquisition for JSW steel plant, the company authorities had announced that each family associated with the committees will be paid a compensation of Rs 50,000. Besides, the families will be selected basing on the records and proceedings of the committees in the last three years. One member of a family will be eligible for the compensation and the amount will be disbursed after completion of felling of trees. The villagers alleged that the company officials paid the compensation to nearly 150 people of only 20-25 families in Mahala. While around 10 members of each family have received the compensation amount, nearly 130 beneficiary households have been deprived of the benefit. Similarly, 142 members of 50 out of 560 families in Dhinkia village have received compensation while the rest have been left out, they claimed. Village leader Nirvaya Samantray said nearly 90 per cent population of Dhinkia panchayat are poor and landless people. The administration should intervene in the matter and ensure that all genuine beneficiaries are compensated at the earliest. The company authorities should also release the remaining compensation amount to villagers whose betel vines were demolished during land acquisition, without any further delay, he added. On the day, the SP gave a patient hearing to all the grievances of the villagers and assured to take immediate steps to resolve the issues. Additional SP of Paradip Nimain Charan Sethi and Abhyachandpur IIC Rajkishore Behera were also present.