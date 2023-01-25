Odisha: Two youths drown at Astaranga

By Express News Service

NIMAPARA: Two persons from Panaspada village under Jagatsinghpur district died after drowning in the sea at Astaranga beach in Puri on Tuesday.The deceased were identified as SK Azmad (26) and Sakir Khan (16). Sources said the duo along with another youth Nasir Alam had gone to visit the shrine of Pir Jahania near Astaranga.

Later they went to the beach for bathing. Sources said the duo was swept away in the undercurrent.

Astaranga IIC Panchanan Parida said the bodies were retrieved and sent to the community health centre at Charichhaka for postmortem. An unnatural death case has been registered.

