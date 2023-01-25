Home States Odisha

Odisha’s Sahi Jata, Jhumura to feature in Republic Day parade

Published: 25th January 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Sahi Jata performers from Odisha at the Republic Day parade rehearsal in New Delhi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha tableau might not have found place in this year’s Republic Day parade at New Delhi but the national celebration will have a touch of the state’s culture.The Ministry of Culture’s tableau at the Republic Day celebration will be followed by a 10-minute dance production which will include Odissi, Jhumura (Keonjhar tribal dance) and Sahi Jata Nacha (Puri) dance forms of Odisha. The theme will be Nari Shakti (women empowerment) depicting five elements of earth, water, air, space and fire that womanhood is synonymous with.

The production which includes seven classical and folk dance forms has been choreographed by four dancers including Odisha’s Kavita Dwivedi. From the state, nine Odissi dancers, six Jhumura dancers and four Sahi Jata performers will participate. The Jhumura dancers are orphan girls from Adruta orphanage at Bhubaneswar.

“The Ministries of Defence and Culture organised Vande Bharatam dance competitions all over India where the dancers were selected last year. It is a proud moment for all of us to be showcasing Odisha’s culture at the Republic Day parade,” Dwivedi said.

