Orissa HC stalls Angul DM’s order on coal trucks

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed to keep in abeyance the Angul collector and district magistrate Sidharth Shankar Swain’s order allowing unrestricted movement of heavy vehicles carrying coal from Talcher mines zone.The court directed to keep the order in abeyance till Swain reviews it and passes a fresh order.

The order issued on November 9, 2022 said there should be no restriction on movement of any vehicles, including transport vehicles.Abinash Pradhan and four others challenged the order highlighting in a PIL the serious problems of air pollution, water pollution and health hazards in the area caused by movement of trucks carrying coal.

Swain issued the order citing different laws and regulations controlling the national highway and state highway in judgments and observations of constitutional courts on free flow of traffic.The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman said, “This court is surprised to note the impugned order. It is not understood how such a sweeping order could be passed unmindful of the difficulties faced by the people as a result of the movement of heavy vehicles carrying coal.”

While disposing of the PIL, the bench asked Swain to revisit the November 9, 2022 order by holding hearings with the participation of the representatives of the State Pollution Control Board and all the operators of the mines in the area. “Inputs from the chief district medical officer, Angul regarding the health problems faced by the villagers along the routes of trucks carrying coal will also be factored in the fresh order,” the bench said.

