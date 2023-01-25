Plus II exam: Odisha principals asked to download admit cards

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Tuesday informed that admit cards of candidates who would appear for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination-2023 and college-wise roll numbers will be available online in the Students Academic Management System (SAMS) e-space.

In a letter to the principals of all higher secondary schools, the CHSE Controller of Examination Ashok Kumar Nayak informed that the admit cards of both regular and ex-regular candidates in arts, commerce, science and vocational streams are now available in SAMS.

The principals can download the admit card of the candidates of their respective colleges and their CNR (chronological numeral rolls or roll numbers) from the SAMS e-space. They have been asked to submit a copy of CNR of every student in the examination centres to which they are tagged, by February 8.

This year, the examination for the science stream will begin on March 1 and commerce and arts on March 2. Similarly, exams for vocational studies will commence on March 3. The practical exams will be conducted from February 1 to 10.

As many as 1,144 examination centres and six sub-centres will be opened for conduct of the examination. According to CHSE reports, 446 higher secondary schools have been tagged to the different examination centres and sub-centres.

The council has asked all examination centres to ensure that CCTVs are installed on the campuses prior to the commencement of practical examination from February 1, failing which, the council will tag the exam centres to other centres having the facility of CCTVs.The examination related materials will reach the examination centres by January 29.

