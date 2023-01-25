Home States Odisha

Sex racket busted at news web channel office in Odisha

Acting on a tip off, police conducted raid and rescued five sex workers from the house where the news web channel-Tulasi Kshetra News Service was being operated.

Published: 25th January 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 06:24 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Badambadi police on Tuesday busted a sex racket running from a news web channel office at Surya Vihar lane.

“Apart from recovering several objectionable items we have also detained two persons involved in the sex racket. The detainees are now being interrogated to ascertain the involvement of the news web channel,” said IIC Suryansu Sekhar Parhi.

