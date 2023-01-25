Take action to prevent stampedes: NHRC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the state government to initiate appropriate action to prevent stampedes in future.Acting on a petition filed by human rights defender Ravindra Mishra, the rights panel has asked the chief secretary to instruct the authorities concerned for immediate action as deemed appropriate. The state has witnessed stampedes at three places this month. While a woman died and eight others were seriously injured in a stampede on T-bridge connecting Singhanath temple in Cuttack district during Makar sankranti celebration, two devotees fell unconscious after getting trapped in a stampede-like situation at Jagannath temple in Puri. Similarly, 10 people were injured in a stampede during a cultural function at ‘Malyabanta Mahostav’ in Malkangiri district. Raising serious concerns over sufferings of devotees, Mishra said such stampede like situations are being reported frequently due to lack of adequate facilities, especially at religious places.“This violates human rights of the victims and shows ineptness of the police forces, lack of awareness and responsibilities in religious places and poor administration,” he contended in his petition.