Boy found dead in pool of blood on neighbour’s roof in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a four-year-old boy whose body was found lying in a pool of blood on the roof of his neighbour’s house at Mundamarai village in Dharakote block of Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The deceased kid was identified as Nitesh Patra. Villagers said Nitesh went missing from his home at around 4.30 pm. Since the child was supposed to attend tuition classes at 5 pm, his family members searched for him. When he was not found in the house, family members got worried and asked villagers about his whereabouts.

Some children of the village reportedly told Nitesh’s family members that the boy was last seen with their neighbour Srikant Sethi. They immediately reached Srikant’s house and spotted the boy’s slippers outside.

Family members searched the entire house and found Nitesh lying in a pool of blood on the roof. He was rushed to Dharakote hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead. Sources said the boy sustained multiple injuries on his head.

Father Govind Patra said his family had no enmity with anyone in the village. “We don’t know know why would anybody kill the boy in such a horrific manner,” he said.On being informed, Dharakote police reached the village. However, Srikant’s house was found locked and he could not be found. Locals said taking advantage of the commotion in the village after recovery of Nitesh’s body, Srikant locked his house and fled. But since his motorcycle is still parked outside his house, it is suspected that he is hiding somewhere in the locality.

Dharakote IIC Mamata Samantary said basing on the allegation of the boy’s parents and evidence found on the spot, police registered a murder case and started investigation. The boy’s body was sent to the hospital for autopsy. “Investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested soon,” the IIC added.

