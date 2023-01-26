Home States Odisha

Boy found dead in pool of blood on neighbour’s roof in Odisha

The four-year-old child sustained multiple head injuries; accused neighbour on the run

Published: 26th January 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a four-year-old boy whose body was found lying in a pool of blood on the roof of his neighbour’s house at Mundamarai village in Dharakote block of Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The deceased kid was identified as Nitesh Patra. Villagers said Nitesh went missing from his home at around 4.30 pm. Since the child was supposed to attend tuition classes at 5 pm, his family members searched for him. When he was not found in the house, family members got worried and asked villagers about his whereabouts.    

Some children of the village reportedly told Nitesh’s family members that the boy was last seen with their neighbour Srikant Sethi. They immediately reached Srikant’s house and spotted the boy’s slippers outside.
Family members searched the entire house and found Nitesh lying in a pool of blood on the roof. He was rushed to Dharakote hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead. Sources said the boy sustained multiple injuries on his head.

Father Govind Patra said his family had no enmity with anyone in the village. “We don’t know know why would anybody kill the boy in such a horrific manner,” he said.On being informed, Dharakote police reached the village. However, Srikant’s house was found locked and he could not be found. Locals said taking advantage of the commotion in the village after recovery of Nitesh’s body, Srikant locked his house and fled. But since his motorcycle is still parked outside his house, it is suspected that he is hiding somewhere in the locality.

Dharakote IIC Mamata Samantary said basing on the allegation of the boy’s parents and evidence found on the spot, police registered a murder case and started investigation. The boy’s body was sent to the hospital for autopsy. “Investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested soon,” the IIC added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Four year old boy death Missing boy
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp