Comet C/2022 E3 to fly by Odisha skies from Jan 30 to Feb 2

BHUBANESWAR: Astronomers and sky gazers in the state are in for a celestial treat early next week. A comet named C/2022 E3 that was last seen in the ice age is expected to be visible to the naked eye in several parts of the country, including Odisha, from January 30 to February 2 after nearly 50,000 years.

Comets are cosmic snowballs of frozen gases, rock, and dust that swing around the sun in giant elliptical orbits. When a comet approaches the sun, it warms up, turning surface ice into gas. It spews dust, which appears like a giant glowing head larger than most planets.

Deputy director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium Shubhendu Pattnaik said it is a rare opportunity to watch the comet’s fly-by at around 7.30 pm on January 30. It can be seen at about 20 degree altitude in north-east direction, right between Saptarshi Mandal (great bear) and Pole star.

“It will gradually move upward at a rate of about 15 degree per hour and can be seen with the naked eye throughout the night. The comet that takes 50,000 years to revolve around the sun will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of about 4.2 billion km on February 1,” he said.

In the following days, the comet will appear about 5 degrees higher than the previous day at the same time and will take five to 10 minute less time to set than the previous day.

As the comet moves away from the sun, its brightness will decrease and it will not be possible to be watched with the naked eye after February 3.

Star gazers have already watched the comet in the night sky in some parts of the state with general telescopes and binoculars. Some staff of the planetarium have also spotted the comet on January 22 and 23 through binoculars.

Pattnaik said the comet will appear to the naked eye as a star with a very small tail like a hazy cloud attached to it. “It can be best watched on the city outskirts and can be hardly detected by the naked eye in city areas due to high light pollution,” he added.

The comet C/2022 E3 was recently discovered by astronomers at the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) at the Palomar Observatory in California.

