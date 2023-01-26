Home States Odisha

Cyclonic circulation to form over south-east Bay of Bengal, no impact likely over Odisha

However, the regional Met office said the system is expected to have no impact over Odisha.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a cyclonic circulation/low pressure area is expected to form over south-east Bay of Bengal around Friday. The system is expected to move westwards towards south-west Bay of Bengal.

However, the regional Met office said the system is expected to have no impact over Odisha. The Met office has issued no warning for rainfall in the state till Monday morning. Meanwhile, shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak,  Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Thursday morning.

Similarly, shallow to moderate fog is expected at one or two places in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Deogarh and Sambalpur districts between Thursday night and Friday morning. The night temperature is expected not to change this week. “There will be no large change in minimum (night) temperature in Odisha during next four days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

