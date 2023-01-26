Engineering student arrested over death of four-year-old boy in Odisha

By PTI

BERHAMPUR: A 22-year-old engineering student was arrested on Wednesday over the death of a four-year-old boy in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said.

The boy was found in a pool of blood on the terrace of his neighbour's house on Tuesday.

As per preliminary investigation, the engineering student had sodomised the boy and fearing arrest, smashed the boy's head with an iron door of the under-construction house, a police officer said.

The accused fled the area after the incident and he was nabbed near Aska, its SDPO Uma Shankar Singh said.

He said the exact cause of the death could be ascertained only after getting the post-mortem report.

The incident came to light after the deceased's parents did not find the boy in the house for long hours and later spotted the boy in the pool of blood on the terrace of the neighbour's house.

He was taken to a community health centre in Dharakote, where the doctor declared him dead.

Meanwhile, human rights activist Rabindra Mishra appealed to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to direct the state government to take stringent action against the accused and pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the deceased's parents.

