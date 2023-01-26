Home States Odisha

Engineering student arrested over death of four-year-old boy in Odisha

The boy was found in a pool of blood on the terrace of his neighbour's house on Tuesday.

Published: 26th January 2023 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

BERHAMPUR: A 22-year-old engineering student was arrested on Wednesday over the death of a four-year-old boy in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said.

The boy was found in a pool of blood on the terrace of his neighbour's house on Tuesday.

As per preliminary investigation, the engineering student had sodomised the boy and fearing arrest, smashed the boy's head with an iron door of the under-construction house, a police officer said.

The accused fled the area after the incident and he was nabbed near Aska, its SDPO Uma Shankar Singh said.

He said the exact cause of the death could be ascertained only after getting the post-mortem report.

The incident came to light after the deceased's parents did not find the boy in the house for long hours and later spotted the boy in the pool of blood on the terrace of the neighbour's house.

He was taken to a community health centre in Dharakote, where the doctor declared him dead.

Meanwhile, human rights activist Rabindra Mishra appealed to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to direct the state government to take stringent action against the accused and pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the deceased's parents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Death Murder Student
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp