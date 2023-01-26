Home States Odisha

Half-burnt body of man recovered in Odisha

It is being suspected that the miscreants have allegedly burnt the body after beating him to death on sorcery charges to destroy evidence.

Published: 26th January 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: MOTU police on Wednesday seized a half-burnt body of a tribal man who was suspectedly killed for practising sorcery in Tinirajpalli village. According to sources, some villagers informed the police that some miscreants picked up one Ganga Podiami of the village on Tuesday night and left. The police rushed to the village and started a search.

On Wednesday, during search operation, police found a half-charred body, informed Motu IIC Himanshu Shekhar Barik.  “But the body has not yet been identified. Only after the scientific team from Koraput reaches the site, a clear picture will emerge and body identified,” Barik said.

The family of the deceased has not lodged any case in this regard, but we have suo motu registered a case and started probe into the incident, Barik added.It is being suspected that the miscreants have allegedly burnt the body after beating him to death on sorcery charges to destroy evidence.

