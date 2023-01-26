Join ‘Haat Se Haat Jodo’ in Odisha: Subodh Kant Sahay

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Union Home Minister Subodh Kant Sahay on Wednesday called upon the people of the state to join ‘Haat Se Haat Jodo’ programme of the Congress from January 26 against the anti-people policies of the Centre and the state government.

Stating that miseries have piled up on common people during the tenure of BJP government at the Centre, Sahay alleged that price of food grains have increased by 40 per cent during the period. Sahay said price of cooking gas has also gone up from Rs 410 to Rs 1,050 during their tenure.

Alleging that 50 lakh people in the state have lost their jobs due to demonitisation and introduction of GST at the wrong time, the Congress leader said the crime against women has also gone up by 27 per cent and nearly 80 lakh farmers have committed suicide. The former union minister said that in Odisha there is no democracy.

“There is rule by bureaucrats in Odisha like the President’s rule,” he said and adding that ministers and legislators have subordinates of bureaucrats in the state.

BHUBANESWAR: Former Union Home Minister Subodh Kant Sahay on Wednesday called upon the people of the state to join ‘Haat Se Haat Jodo’ programme of the Congress from January 26 against the anti-people policies of the Centre and the state government. Stating that miseries have piled up on common people during the tenure of BJP government at the Centre, Sahay alleged that price of food grains have increased by 40 per cent during the period. Sahay said price of cooking gas has also gone up from Rs 410 to Rs 1,050 during their tenure. Alleging that 50 lakh people in the state have lost their jobs due to demonitisation and introduction of GST at the wrong time, the Congress leader said the crime against women has also gone up by 27 per cent and nearly 80 lakh farmers have committed suicide. The former union minister said that in Odisha there is no democracy. “There is rule by bureaucrats in Odisha like the President’s rule,” he said and adding that ministers and legislators have subordinates of bureaucrats in the state.