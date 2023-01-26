Home States Odisha

Odisha couple finds newborn abandoned at doorsteps

Childline coordinator Amber Alam said the baby is in the custody of Childline and under observation at the RGH.

babyfeet

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: An abandoned newborn female baby was found by a couple lying on their doorsteps at Azad Basti slum of Sector-20 under the Sector-19 police limits here in the wee-hours of Wednesday.Damayanti Tanti and her husband Pawan said they woke up in the morning after hearing continuous cries of a baby. When they opened the door they were taken by surprise seeing the baby lying alone at the entrance of their house around 5 am. The couple said they lost no time and immediately brought the baby inside and took necessary care. Subsequently they informed the matter to Sector-19 police and the baby was admitted to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).

Childline coordinator Amber Alam said the baby is in the custody of Childline and under observation at the RGH. He said later the baby would be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and depending on the direction of the CWC,  the baby may be kept at the shelter of the Specialised Adoption Agency. “In the event of the natural mother of the baby or any authentic claimant turning up to seek custody of the baby, the CWC would decide on further action,” Alam said.

