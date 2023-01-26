Home States Odisha

Odisha has forged ahead in all fields: CM Naveen Patnaik

The chief minister said that 4.5 crore people of Odisha have become partners in the state’s development.

Published: 26th January 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik

CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said transformation brought in all fields has created a new identity for Odisha.In his Republic Day message, the chief minister said that Odisha is going to observe Republic Day when the entire state is celebrating the hockey World Cup. Not only sports, the state has forged ahead in all fields, he said and added that industry sector in Odisha has attracted investment of Rs 10 lakh crore with employment potential for 10 lakh people.

Similarly, success story of women in the state has become a model in the country, and they have now progressed from the self help groups (SHGs) to small and medium scale entrepreneurs, the CM said. Stating that Odisha has also achieved success in the field of health and education, he said the government has worked for the welfare and empowerment of farmers. KALIA, Balaram schemes and Millet Mission are examples of the state’s commitment for the welfare of the farmers, he added.

Stating that the development of Odisha has accelerated, Naveen said people now give importance to the many facets of the state’s growth and not politics. There is new enthusiasm among people of all sections and there is now a will to do something new, he added.

The chief minister said that 4.5 crore people of Odisha have become partners in the state’s development. “If we go ahead with this enthusiasm and spirit, we will see a stronger and new Odisha in 2036, in the 100th year of its formation,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp