Odisha has forged ahead in all fields: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said transformation brought in all fields has created a new identity for Odisha.In his Republic Day message, the chief minister said that Odisha is going to observe Republic Day when the entire state is celebrating the hockey World Cup. Not only sports, the state has forged ahead in all fields, he said and added that industry sector in Odisha has attracted investment of Rs 10 lakh crore with employment potential for 10 lakh people.

Similarly, success story of women in the state has become a model in the country, and they have now progressed from the self help groups (SHGs) to small and medium scale entrepreneurs, the CM said. Stating that Odisha has also achieved success in the field of health and education, he said the government has worked for the welfare and empowerment of farmers. KALIA, Balaram schemes and Millet Mission are examples of the state’s commitment for the welfare of the farmers, he added.

Stating that the development of Odisha has accelerated, Naveen said people now give importance to the many facets of the state’s growth and not politics. There is new enthusiasm among people of all sections and there is now a will to do something new, he added.

The chief minister said that 4.5 crore people of Odisha have become partners in the state’s development. “If we go ahead with this enthusiasm and spirit, we will see a stronger and new Odisha in 2036, in the 100th year of its formation,” he added.

