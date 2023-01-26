Relax age for constable recruitment: Orissa High Court

Home States Odisha

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered relaxation of upper age limit up to four years for the recruitment of 4,790 constables, advertisement for which was issued by the State Selection Board (Odisha Police) on December 26, 2022.

The court directed the additional chief secretary of Home department on Monday to exercise power under Order-17 of the Police Order, 2021 and grant “relaxation in the upper age limit up to four years as an one-time measure”.

The court issued the order while allowing a batch of petitions seeking age relaxation on the common ground that no examination was held in 2020 and 2021. Had the examination been held on schedule in the two years, then they would have got an opportunity to participate in the examination since they were within the age limit for the relevant years, the petitioners submitted.

The single judge bench of Justice A K Mohapatra said it is not a case that the candidates have missed opportunity for their own fault, rather to their misfortune, the recruitment test could not be held during the aforesaid period.

The last recruitment examination was conducted in 2018. Although vacancies must have come up between 2018 and 2022, no recruitment test was held during the aforesaid time. Further, due to onset of Covid-19 pandemic from March 2020 till mid of 2022, no recruitment examination was held by any of the recruiting agencies in the state.

“Keeping in view the mandates of the Constitution of India that everybody must be provided an equal opportunity to participate in the recruitment test for appointment to any government job, this court has no hesitation in directing the government to grant age relaxation to the aspiring candidates by taking resort to the Police Order, 2021 in respect of the years 2018 to 2022 i.e., for a period of 4 years,” Justice Mohapatra said.For recruitment of 4,790 constables, the present upper age limit for the general category candidates is 23 and 28 for other category candidates.

