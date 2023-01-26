Home States Odisha

Shortage of blood in MKCG Medical College of Odisha a worry for patients

While locals alleged that the shortage of blood was due to supply to private hospitals, assistant superintendent of the MCH Dr Kiran Patnaik refuted such claims.

Published: 26th January 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

The blood bank of MKCG Medical College and Hospital | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The reported shortage of blood in the blood bank of MKCG Medical College and Hospital has been causing a lot of problem for those needing it on emergency. Particularly those needing blood from negative blood groups are the worst sufferers.

Sources said though the hospital has a capacity for over 1,561 patients, it has only around 100 blood units. Blood supply to patients admitted in the hospital is often done free of cost since the blood is collected from their relatives. Meanwhile blood donation organisations that supply blood to the hospital, have not been able to do so because of shortage of donors.

According to information, apart from the patients admitted in the hospital, over 500 patients of thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia and haemophilia depend on the hospital’s blood bank every month. In such a situation, scarcity of blood poses serious problem for these patients.To add to the woes, the hospital is now reportedly facing shortage of platelets. Sources said there is no stock of negative group blood and platelets.

While locals alleged that the shortage of blood was due to supply to private hospitals, assistant superintendent of the MCH Dr Kiran Patnaik refuted such claims. He said the blood bank has sufficient stock of +ve group blood but -ve blood is almost nil. They can be supplied only by professional donors, he added.

“We need a total of 90 to 100 units of blood to meet the daily requirements. Blood scarcity arises when the units drop below 50,” Patnaik said adding, over 250 units of blood were collected from blood donation camps during the last three days.

“A blood unit can be stored for only two months. So excess collection is not recommended,” he said adding instead of frequent and haphazard collection, the blood donation camps should be conducted in a planned way in consultation with the blood banks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MKCG Medical College Shortage of blood
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp