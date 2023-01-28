Bharat Jodo Yatra a hit in KBK region: Odisha Congress chief

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress is getting tremendous response from the people of Kalahandi-Balangir-Koraput (KBK) region, said Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Patnaik on Friday.

Addressing mediapersons in Koraput, Patnaik said the massive response to the yatra is the outcome of the ruling BJD’s failure in the state. “Both the BJD in Odisha and BJP in the Centre have failed to provide basic amenities like employment, health services and proper communication to the people. The tall claims made by both the parties are nothing but gimmicks,” he said.

Patnaik claimed that the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra has been a huge success in the KBK region and party workers are confident of Congress putting up a strong performance in the upcoming elections. The party has already geared up activities at the booth level by mobilising its cadres. Around 37,000 booths in the state will be covered by the Congress in the coming days, the OPCC chief added.

The yatra led by Patnaik reached the district on Thursday and covered Borigumma, Jeypore, Koraput and Laxmipur till Friday evening. Over, 10,000 Congress workers and supporters joined the yatra.

