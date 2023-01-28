Home States Odisha

Bidanasi mishap: CMC suspends AE, contractor issued show cause

However, the civic body’s action against the assistant engineer and contractor has not gone down well with locals along with political parties.

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A week after a Class III student drowned in an under-construction open drain in Bidanasi locality, authorities of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) suspended assistant engineer Manoj Kumar Devta for alleged dereliction of duty.

The civic body also issued a show cause notice to the contractor seeking an explanation from him as to why adequate precautionary measures to prevent accidents at the construction site were not taken in violation of the clauses of agreement. However, the civic body’s action against the assistant engineer and contractor has not gone down well with locals along with political parties.

“It is nothing but an eyewash. Is the assistant engineer solely responsible for the mishap? Why were other senior officials responsible for inspecting and supervising the mega drain project work not held accountable,” said Congress leader Giribala Behera.

Behera said the CMC commissioner had inspected the drain construction site before the incident occurred. “Had he taken steps for ensuring safety measures at the site, the incident would not have occurred,” she said. President of BJP’s city unit Lalatendu Badu too slammed the civic body’s action while blaming CMC’s mayor and commissioner for the incident.

“Senior engineers and officials were assigned the responsibility of inspecting and supervising the drain construction work from Baimundi Nagar to Petanal via Bandha Chhak and Baula Chhak. Why shall they not be held responsible for their lapses,” questioned Badu.

He demanded that the mayor and commissioner be brought under the purview of the ongoing probe into the incident. Mayor Subhas Singh said those found neglecting their duty would not be spared.

