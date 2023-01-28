Home States Odisha

BJD accuses Centre of being anti-tribal, against Odisha

The BJD leaders said the chief minister had written to Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda to consider the pending proposals.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Alleging that the Centre has ignored the demand of the state government for inclusion of 169 tribal communities in ST list, the BJD on Friday slammed the BJP-led government for its anti-tribal, anti-poor and anti-Odisha policies.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been working for the development and welfare of the tribals in Odisha but the BJP has always neglected them, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra and senior general secretary Pradeep Majhi told mediapersons here. Stating that hostels have been provided to five lakh tribal girls, the BJD leader said Special Development Councils (SDCs) set up in nine tribal-dominated districts of Odisha, covers over 14 lakh ST households in 117 blocks. Alleging that the Centre has always ignored the state’s demand for inclusion of the 169 communities in ST list, Majhi said this has deprived the tribals of several benefits.

The BJD leaders said the chief minister had written to Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda to consider the pending proposals. Many communities such as Pauri Bhuyan / Paudi Bhuyan, Chuktia Bhunjia, Durua, Dhurua, Dhurava, Uram, Dhangara, Oram/Uraon, Oraon Mudi (Mudi), Kandha Kumbhar, Muka Dora/Mooka Dora/Nuka Dora/Nooka Dora are awaiting approval for their inclusion in ST list, but the Centre has been delaying it.

Majhi said the state government had urged the Union tribal affairs ministry to include 20 communities in the ST list of Odisha but the Centre is yet to respond. The chief minister had also raised the issue at several national forums and written to the Centre on many occasions in this regard, he said, adding the pending status of the proposals had been communicated to the director of the ministry of Tribal Affairs in Odisha at a meeting in April as well.

Majhi attributed BJP’s defeat in all 30 districts of the state in the zilla parishad elections to its double standards on this issue. “While the chief minister is fighting for their (tribals) rights, the BJP is only shedding crocodile tears,” he alleged.

