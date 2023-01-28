EPFO organises ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A district-level outreach programme-’Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ was organised by the Bhubaneswar regional office of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) here on Friday.EPFO regional commissioner PB Verma said the aim of the programme, organised in every district headquarters, was to create participatory awareness among all stakeholders and provide a grievance redressal platform to members.

Teams were constituted for each district headquarters from EPFO’s regional office. The district nodal officers conducted the day-long programme for employers, employees and pensioners to create awareness on their rights and responsibilities.

The theme of the event was advanced from EPF for illness, marriage, house construction and education. During the event, EPFO officials shared information regarding online services provided to employees. Special emphasis was given on guiding newly covered establishments to proper compliance with rules.

The district-level teams guided principal employers/exempted establishments regarding contractual employees. Details of new initiatives by EPFO were also shared during the programme. Verma informed me that the outreach programmes will be organised in every district headquarters on 27th of every month.

