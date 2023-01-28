Idol-lifter gang busted, six arrested in Odisha 

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Police on Thursday arrested six persons and seized from their possession nine Ashtadhatu idols. With the major breakthrough, the police claimed to have cracked the gang which looted antique idols from various temples in the area.

It also seized five quintals of aluminium conductor wires, one wire cutter machine, one weighing machine, two vans, a four-wheeler and three bikes from their possession while raiding a house at Bhatimunda within Tangi police limits.

The accused are Narayan Sahoo (29), Jyotiprakash Behera (23), Hemant Nayak (54), Debendra Nayak (21), Sangram Rout (25) and Anil Sahoo (22). In August last year, around 10 miscreants had looted aluminium and copper wires from the Luna electrical section of the Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) within the Marsaghai police limits of the district.

“We were investigating the TPCODL dacoity case and during the process arrested the six accused. We suspect they broke into several temples and decamped with the idols,” said Marsaghai IIC Jyoti Prakash Samantray adding efforts are on to nab the others involved in the racket. All the accused were produced in Kendrapara court and remanded in jail custody after their bail pleas were rejected, said the police officer.

Last year, miscreants had broken into the 350-year-old Radhakanta Jew temple in Giria village within Rajkanika police limits and fled with its Ashtadhatu idols, gold and silver ornaments and other articles. Similarly, the Kali temple at Olaver village within Rajkanika police limits was looted of gold and silver ornaments worth more than Rs 3 lakh.

Despite such high incidents of temple burgling cases, conviction rate of the arrested persons continues to remain nil due to the alleged slipshod attitude of the authorities involved. However, on October 26, 2019, one person was sentenced to two years imprisonment in connection with the theft of idols and ornaments from Nurugaon village’s Radha Krishna temple.

“The thieves sell these stolen idols to local antique dealers which are further sold in metropolitian cities at high prices. When these antique idols reach the international market, their prices skyrocket to a much higher value,” said a historian Basudev Das.

