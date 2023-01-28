Home States Odisha

Manoj Sharma is new ECoR general manager

A civil engineering graduate from University of Roorkee and post graduate from IIT-Delhi, Sharma had joined Indian Railways in 1987.

BHUBANESWAR: Manoj Sharma assumed charge as general manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Wednesday. An officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineering (IRSE) of 1985 batch, Sharma was working as chief administrative officer (construction) of Central Railway at Mumbai.

He has also worked as DRM at Ratlam in Western Railway, chief engineer in Northern Railway at Delhi, chief general manager of NHAI and joint director/director in the research design and standards organisation (RDSO) at Lucknow.A civil engineering graduate from University of Roorkee and post graduate from IIT-Delhi, Sharma had joined Indian Railways in 1987.

