Home States Odisha

Odisha CM launches agricultural fair, lays stress on mechanisation

Urges farmers to increase the use of machinery in agriculture

Published: 28th January 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik addressing the inaugural function on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the first-ever Paschim Odisha Krushi Mela, 2023 at PHED ground here through virtual mode. The five-day event is being jointly organised by the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) and Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

In a video message, the CM said farm mechanisation is the need of the hour. “I urge farmers to increase the use of machinery in agriculture and adopt modern scientific techniques. The Krushi Mela will open up new avenues for farmers.”

Emphasising on the welfare and empowerment of farmers, Naveen said the state government is working in mission mode to ensure overall development of the farming community. “Schemes like KALIA, Balaram and Millet Mission have increased the income of farmers. Zero interest loans have also turned into a boon for small farmers. Because of our skilled farmers, Odisha has received many awards at the national level,” he added.

In his address, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said during the last 20 years, the state has achieved exemplary success in enhancing production. “We are close to self-sufficiency in fish, livestock and egg production. Food grain production has grown from 55.35 lakh tonne in 2000-01 to 130.29 lakh tonne by 2020-21, an increase of 160 per cent. Similarly, oilseed production has increased by 58 per cent, pulses 66 per cent and vegetable 67 per cent. Fish production has also increased to 9.90 lakh tonne in the last 20 years,” he added.

WODC chairman Asit Tripathy said for the first time, the council has sanctioned `50 lakh from its funds for such an exhibition. The efforts will bear fruit if farmers are able to learn new techniques during the event and use those to develop their farming.

On the occasion, five progressive farmers from western Odisha were awarded for their exemplary work in agriculture. More than 100 stalls on agri implants, millets, handlooms, handicrafts and live demonstrations of heavy machinery have been set up at the venue. Seminars on various topics will be organised during the event which will conclude on January 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paschim Odisha Krushi Mela Odisha
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp