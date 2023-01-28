Odisha CM launches agricultural fair, lays stress on mechanisation

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the first-ever Paschim Odisha Krushi Mela, 2023 at PHED ground here through virtual mode. The five-day event is being jointly organised by the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) and Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

In a video message, the CM said farm mechanisation is the need of the hour. “I urge farmers to increase the use of machinery in agriculture and adopt modern scientific techniques. The Krushi Mela will open up new avenues for farmers.”

Emphasising on the welfare and empowerment of farmers, Naveen said the state government is working in mission mode to ensure overall development of the farming community. “Schemes like KALIA, Balaram and Millet Mission have increased the income of farmers. Zero interest loans have also turned into a boon for small farmers. Because of our skilled farmers, Odisha has received many awards at the national level,” he added.

In his address, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said during the last 20 years, the state has achieved exemplary success in enhancing production. “We are close to self-sufficiency in fish, livestock and egg production. Food grain production has grown from 55.35 lakh tonne in 2000-01 to 130.29 lakh tonne by 2020-21, an increase of 160 per cent. Similarly, oilseed production has increased by 58 per cent, pulses 66 per cent and vegetable 67 per cent. Fish production has also increased to 9.90 lakh tonne in the last 20 years,” he added.

WODC chairman Asit Tripathy said for the first time, the council has sanctioned `50 lakh from its funds for such an exhibition. The efforts will bear fruit if farmers are able to learn new techniques during the event and use those to develop their farming.

On the occasion, five progressive farmers from western Odisha were awarded for their exemplary work in agriculture. More than 100 stalls on agri implants, millets, handlooms, handicrafts and live demonstrations of heavy machinery have been set up at the venue. Seminars on various topics will be organised during the event which will conclude on January 31.

