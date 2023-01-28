Home States Odisha

Orissa HC seeks affidavit on doctors practising sans qualification

An affidavit filed by the state government was placed before the court whenthe petition came up for hearing on Friday.

Published: 28th January 2023 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday directed the state government to file a fresh affidavit to supplement its claim that it will complete the survey to identify the exact number of allopathic doctors in the state who were practising without valid qualification, within the assigned period.

While hearing a PIL filed by Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA), the court, on December 21 last year, had directed the state government to complete the exercise within six months. An affidavit filed by the state government was placed before the court whenthe petition came up for hearing on Friday. The affidavit claimed that the survey will be completed within the six-month period fixed by the court. 

However, the court was not impressed.The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman said, “Since the affidavit is silent on the precise timeline for completion of the various steps involved in the exercise, a direction is issued that a supplementary affidavit be filed setting out the precise timelines within which the entire exercise will be completed”.

Accordingly, the bench directed the state government to file the supplementary affidavit not later than February 20 and fixed June 22 to take stock of the progress of verification of medical practitioners in the state. During the course of hearing, amicus curiae Gautam Misra suggested creation of a comprehensive online database of all medical practitioners in Odisha which shall be accessible to the general public to ascertain their genuineness.

Commissioner and secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Shalini Pandit participated in the hearing virtually. Even as the bench recommended implementation of the amicus curiae’s suggestion, Pandit assured the online database will be created as part of the exercise for verification of the medical practitioners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa HC
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp