Orissa HC seeks affidavit on doctors practising sans qualification

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday directed the state government to file a fresh affidavit to supplement its claim that it will complete the survey to identify the exact number of allopathic doctors in the state who were practising without valid qualification, within the assigned period.

While hearing a PIL filed by Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA), the court, on December 21 last year, had directed the state government to complete the exercise within six months. An affidavit filed by the state government was placed before the court whenthe petition came up for hearing on Friday. The affidavit claimed that the survey will be completed within the six-month period fixed by the court.

However, the court was not impressed.The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman said, “Since the affidavit is silent on the precise timeline for completion of the various steps involved in the exercise, a direction is issued that a supplementary affidavit be filed setting out the precise timelines within which the entire exercise will be completed”.

Accordingly, the bench directed the state government to file the supplementary affidavit not later than February 20 and fixed June 22 to take stock of the progress of verification of medical practitioners in the state. During the course of hearing, amicus curiae Gautam Misra suggested creation of a comprehensive online database of all medical practitioners in Odisha which shall be accessible to the general public to ascertain their genuineness.

Commissioner and secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Shalini Pandit participated in the hearing virtually. Even as the bench recommended implementation of the amicus curiae’s suggestion, Pandit assured the online database will be created as part of the exercise for verification of the medical practitioners.

