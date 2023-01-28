ORMAS launches 'Mo Mobile, Mo Market' initiative for farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ORMAS has launched an initiative ‘Mo Mobile, Mo Market’ to facilitate products of women-led farmers producers organisations (FPOs) on the digital platform.The products of women led FPOs will be available in the Market Mirchi platform developed by CTARA, IIT Bombay to facilitate the rural farmers especially women to sell their agriculture and horticulture products directly to potential buyers across the country at a favourable price. Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena launched different products like strawberry, roasted moong dal, turmeric, groundnut, groundnut oil and turmeric powder. He emphasised on good quality of products, sufficient stock, fair price, packaging and proper online listing facilities of products. He advised members of the FPOs to develop a proper business relationship with the potential buyers for better collaborative benefits. The Market Mirchi platform will help the FPOs promote the products which will ease in achieving the business turnover as per the business plan for creating a sustainable channel for overall growth of the women farmers. Principal secretary of PR&DW department Sushil Kumar Lohani and chief mentor of Mission Mera Mobile Mera Marketing Pragati Gokhale were present.