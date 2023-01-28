Home States Odisha

Three Maoists lay down arms, security forces recover ammo cache in Odisha

Three Maoist cadres including a woman surrendered before police in Malkangiri district on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday.

Published: 28th January 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Three Maoist cadres including a woman surrendered before police in Malkangiri district on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday. The surrendered Maoists were identified as Manoj alias Mati Madhi (22), Pandu Kabasi (27) and Aite Kartami (21), all natives of Daldali village within Mathili police limits in Malkangiri. Each of the three carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on their heads. They were members of Mahupadar local organising squad (LOS) under Dandakaranya special zonal committee of the banned CPI (Maoist).

The trio laid down their arms in the district police office in presence of Director (Intelligence) Sanjeeb Panda, Additional Director General of Police (Operation) Amitabh Thakur, DIG SIW Anirudha Singh, DIG SWR Rajesh Pandit and Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani.

Addressing the media, the surrendered rebels said they got disillusioned with the Maoist ideology for multiple reasons and decided to join the mainstream. Improvement in the security scenario after establishment of several camps of the forces in the surrounding areas of Tulsi mountain bordering Chhattisgarh also prompted them to surrender, they added.

Police said the trio will be properly rehabilitated as per the policy of the government. In a separate development, the security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, IEDs and other materials from a Maoist dump at Jajbhata between Kirmiti and Katuapadar village.  

Basing on specific intelligence inputs, Malkangiri police and SOG jawans conducted a search and area domination operation in the region and unearthed the dump which included one air pistol, three country-made guns, one SLR rifle, six barrel grenade launchers, 50 303 ball ammunition, two blank ammunition, three ammunition pouches, 14 tiffin IEDs, 14 electronic detonators, 10 gelatin sticks and nine batteries.

AOBSZC opposes MoU with ISB
Malkangiri: The Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the CPI (Maoist) has opposed the MoU signed between the Mission Shakti department and Hyderabad-based Indian School of Business (ISB) to create a thriving and sustainable forest economy in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. In a release, AOBSZC leader Ganesh said during the Odisha conclave on December 3 last year, the state government gave permission to ISB for procurement of forest produces in the six districts through SHGs. Instead of empowering the SHGs, the government has surrendered before corporate organisations. The ISB officials will be punished in the praja court, he warned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoists Malkangiri Republic Day
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp