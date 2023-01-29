First robot-assisted knee replacement surgery in Odisha

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Robot-assisted knee replacement surgery that ensures greater precision and better result was successfully conducted for the first time in Odisha at IMS and SUM Hospital on Saturday.The surgery was performed on a 55-year-old man, who had a severely-deformed right knee, under the supervision of Dr Shekhar Srivastav, one of India’s leading experts in knee replacement.

Hospital sources said the patient, a native of Jatni in Khurda district, was suffering from immense pain in both of his knees for last four years. He wanted the surgery to be performed first on his right knee as it had severe deformities.

Head of department of Orthopedics Prof Aniruddha Dash said,“Though the conventional surgery is a time-tested and proven method, it involves prolonged hospitalisation and physiotherapy. Robotic surgery ensures that implant alignment is much better, causes less pain to the patient and leads to faster healing,” he added.

Though conventional surgeries cost Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh depending on the hospital, robotic knee replacement procedures will cost 10 to 15 per cent more. The hospital has, however, conducted the first surgery free of cost.

Dr Srivastav, senior consultant and head of the department of Orthopedics at Sant Parmanand Hospital, New Delhi, said technology has enabled the experts to go for robot-assisted surgery as it ensures consistency, accuracy and balance.Medical superintendent Prof Pusparaj Samantasinhar said that the facility will be hugely beneficial for patients.

