Odisha couple die by suicide months after daughter’s murder

Bhatli inspector-in-charge (IIC) Ranjit Naik said the couple was deeply distressed after the death of their only daughter.

Published: 29th January 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 11:44 AM

SAMBALPUR: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old man Raghu Bhue and his wife Partistha died by suicide by hanging themselves in their house at Bhadigaon village within Bhatli police limits of Bargarh district here on Saturday morning. Their 24-year-old daughter Sasmita was hacked to death early in December last year.

Bhatli inspector-in-charge (IIC) Ranjit Naik said the couple was deeply distressed after the death of their only daughter. “They had stopped moving out and interacting with their neighbours after Sasmita’s death. So no one was aware of their mental condition or activities," he said.

According to police, Sasmita was about to get married when on December 2, 2022, a youth from their village Ajit Behera, who was allegedly in love with her, hacked the young woman to death while she had gone to collect water from a tube well. He was later arrested.

Raghu’s younger brother Narendra informed that his brother and sister-in-law were depressed and traumatised ever since Sasmita died.

The bodies of the couple were later sent to Bargarh for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the family members decided on donating the eyes of the deceased. Following the consent of Raghu’s brother Ganesh, the corneas of the couple were collected on behalf of the Marwari Mahila Samiti of Bargarh before they were sent for autopsy.

