Schools in Odisha to get educators for children with special needs

BHUBANESWAR: Special educators will be employed in schools for providing free education to differently-abled children as per the National Education Policy-2020.This was decided at a review meeting on issues concerning welfare of persons with disabilities between SSEPD department, Odisha Viklang Manch and other stakeholder departments recently. As per the decision taken at the meeting, one special educator or more, as per strength of such students in a school, will be employed in one school in each block from the next education year. Free transport of special children and educators will be arranged by the department concerned but could be taken up at a subsequent stage, said an official of the SSEPD department.

The demand for free education for special students till PhD along with 5 per cent reservation in each college, which the Odisha Viklang Manch, has been demanding for a long time, was also discussed at the meeting. Officials concerned said required steps will be taken in the course of time.

Education of differently-abled students apart, the issue of reservation of seats for persons with disabilities in public and private buses and discount on fares was taken up. Although reservation of seats and discount on fares in government-managed public transport systems is already available, members of the manch resented they are not getting proper treatment. Besides, private buses are not adopting the policy.

It was decided that the Commerce and Transport department will issue necessary instructions to the RTOs as per the provisions of Motor Vehicle Act to strictly adhere to the provisions and ensure adequate facilities to PwDs in consultation with bus owners’ associations. Concession will be provided to PwDs with UDID card while booking tickets along with his/her escort. The co-passengers and staff of buses will be sensitised on PWDs travelling by introducing a logo or sticker displayed adequately in the vehicle.

