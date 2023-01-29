Home States Odisha

Woman found murdered in Baisinga of Odisha

Betnoti SDPO Sudarshan Das, Baisinga IIC Prabhansu Sekhar Mishra along with a scientific team from the district headquarters hospital reached the site for investigation.

Published: 29th January 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension erupted in Baisinga police limits after a 35-year-old woman was found murdered in a Sal forest near Nadpur village on Saturday. She is believed to have been sexually assaulted.The woman’s half-naked body was found lying in a pool of blood by the road in the forest.

Sources said on Friday night, the victim, her husband and their son had dinner at home. Later, the husband left to watch a play in the village. While the couple’s son left for his friend’s house to spend the night, the woman was alone at home.

The next morning, locals found her body around 200 metre from the road leading to the village. It is suspected she was dragged inside the forest where she was sexually assaulted and murdered. A spot was also seen in the forest where stains of blood were found revealing the victim was dragged for over 200 metres after probably being raped and murdered.

Betnoti SDPO Sudarshan Das, Baisinga IIC Prabhansu Sekhar Mishra along with a scientific team from the district headquarters hospital reached the site for investigation.

The body was sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. Mishra said a person has been detained for questioning in this connection. A case has been registered under section 302 of IPC basing on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s husband. Investigation into the matter is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape PRM Medical College
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp