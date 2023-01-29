Woman found murdered in Baisinga of Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension erupted in Baisinga police limits after a 35-year-old woman was found murdered in a Sal forest near Nadpur village on Saturday. She is believed to have been sexually assaulted.The woman’s half-naked body was found lying in a pool of blood by the road in the forest.

Sources said on Friday night, the victim, her husband and their son had dinner at home. Later, the husband left to watch a play in the village. While the couple’s son left for his friend’s house to spend the night, the woman was alone at home.

The next morning, locals found her body around 200 metre from the road leading to the village. It is suspected she was dragged inside the forest where she was sexually assaulted and murdered. A spot was also seen in the forest where stains of blood were found revealing the victim was dragged for over 200 metres after probably being raped and murdered.

Betnoti SDPO Sudarshan Das, Baisinga IIC Prabhansu Sekhar Mishra along with a scientific team from the district headquarters hospital reached the site for investigation.

The body was sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. Mishra said a person has been detained for questioning in this connection. A case has been registered under section 302 of IPC basing on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s husband. Investigation into the matter is on.

