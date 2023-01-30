Home States Odisha

Odisha police arrests Sk Babu, seizes pistol and ammunition

Hardcore criminal Sk Babu after his arrest by Jagatpur police | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Jagatpur police on Sunday arrested hardcore criminal Sk Babu alias Baren Babu (30), a close associate of gangster Sakil and also seized a 9mm pistol with six live rounds from his possession. DCP Pinak Mishra said, acting on a tip off about the movement of the armed criminal, a team of Jagatpur police tried to intercept him near Adish Hotel Chhak. But seeing the police party, the criminal attempted to escape from the spot on his two-wheeler.After a chase, the police team could able to apprehend him and recovered the 9mm pistol from his waist. 

During interrogation, the criminal confessed to have procured the pistol from outside the state, which he had planned to use for extortion and collection of ‘dadabati’ in and around the locality.As many as 21 criminal cases are pending in different police stations against Sk Babu who earlier was arrested by Commissionerate police after an encounter in 2017, Mishra informed.

