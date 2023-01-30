Pradhan seeks special package from Centre for tourism infrastructure in Dhenkanal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought the intervention of his cabinet colleague and Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for a special package for development of tourism infrastructure in Dhenkanal district.

In a letter to Reddy, Pradhan said tourism and hospitality were one of the hardest hit sectors during Covid-19 pandemic. Now the time is ripe for unleashing massive growth in the tourism sector due to the strong domestic spending and unrestricted movement of air traffic.

Under the Dekho Apna Desh vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tourism ministry has undertaken massive efforts towards increasing tourist footfalls from domestic and abroad through the development of tourist facilities and infrastructure.

“I want to take this opportunity of highlighting the massive potential for tourism development in the historically ignored Dhenkanal district of Odisha, which is classified as an aspirational district, for accelerated and prioritised socio-economic development with monitoring by the prime minister’s office,” he said. Pradhan said, tourism is well-known as a force multiplier for socio-economic development, especially for generating livelihood at the grassroots level.

Stating that Dhenkanal is 60 km from Cuttack and 90 km from Bhubaneswar, he said the district is enormously rich in natural scenic beauty that attracted tourists around the year. Several tourist places in the district like Kapilash Hills, Joranda, Saptasajya and the other sacred temples here include Sunya Mandira, Dhuni Mandira and Gadi Mandira. Pilgrims in large numbers pour into Joranda fair for celebration.

“According to legends, Pandavas spent some days of their incognito living in the remote hills of Saptasajya. Raghunath temple attracts a large number of crowd every year on the day of Rama Navami,” the letter said.

“Keeping in mind the massive untapped potential of the tourism sector in Dhenkanal, and the welfare of the people living there, I seek your personal intervention in sanctioning a special package,” Pradhan said.

