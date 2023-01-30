Suspended bank cashier held for Rs 1.15 crore fraud in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch arrested the cashier of Odisha Gramya Bank, Bansidhar Majhi, for allegedly swindling Rs 1.15 crore.

According to the EOW officers, Majhi misappropriated the public money when he was the cashier of Pahanga branch between May 24, 2021 and May 19, 2022. Majhi continued to swindle money even after joining as cashier of Binishpur branch. He was not depositing the cash received from the customers into their bank accounts but was issuing receipts to them.

The accused was even diverting the money from the accounts of the SHG groups to his personal accounts. He had also issued ATM cards in favour of some customers without their knowledge and was using them for carrying illegal transactions.

“Bansidhar Majhi was absconding after his suspension. Further investigation is continuing to ascertain whether anyone else was involved with him,” said an EOW officer.

