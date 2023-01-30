Teachers in Odisha demanding grace marks to qualify OTET in soup over agitation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The directorate of Elementary Education has instructed officials concerned to issue show cause notice and initiate action against teachers who staged agitation in front of Board of Secondary Education (BSE) office demanding grace marks to qualify the special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET).

Basing on the complaint by BSE and to prevent recurrence of such incident, the directorate has issued a directive as per which government school teachers will have to take permission from their respective BEOs before leaving headquarters. Especially, teachers who need to visit the BSE office will have to avail permission from their respective BEOs before commencing their tour.

As per reports, in a letter to the director of Elementary Education, Odisha, BSE secretary Sumita Sarkar had sought disciplinary action against the agitating teachers. Sarkar had stated that after the publication of results, around 200 teachers from across the state who did not qualify in the test had come to the BSE office at Bajrakabati Road and staged a demonstration shouting slogans demanding grace marks from January 11 to 13.

The teachers’ presence had created disturbance in office work, especially when BSE was busy preparing for OSSTET and OTET exams, added Sarakar while urging the Directorate to initiate disciplinary action against the agitators for misconduct and dereliction of duty.The BSE secretary had also enclosed photographs, videos and names of 13 teachers in her letter.

