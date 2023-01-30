Home States Odisha

Teachers in Odisha demanding grace marks to qualify OTET in soup over agitation

Especially, teachers who need to visit the BSE office will have to avail permission from their respective BEOs before commencing their tour.   

Published: 30th January 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The directorate of Elementary Education has instructed officials concerned to issue show cause notice and initiate action against teachers who staged agitation in front of Board of Secondary Education (BSE) office demanding grace marks to qualify the special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET).

Basing on the complaint by BSE and to prevent recurrence of such incident, the directorate has issued a directive as per which government school teachers will have to take permission from their respective BEOs before leaving headquarters. Especially, teachers who need to visit the BSE office will have to avail permission from their respective BEOs before commencing their tour.   

As per reports, in a letter to the director of Elementary Education, Odisha, BSE secretary Sumita Sarkar had sought disciplinary action against the agitating teachers. Sarkar had stated that after the publication of results, around 200 teachers from across the state who did not qualify in the test had come to the BSE office at Bajrakabati Road and staged a demonstration shouting slogans demanding grace marks from January 11 to 13.

The teachers’ presence had created disturbance in office work, especially when BSE was busy preparing for OSSTET and OTET exams, added Sarakar while urging the Directorate to initiate disciplinary action against the agitators for misconduct and dereliction of duty.The BSE secretary had also enclosed photographs, videos and names of 13 teachers in her letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test Board of Secondary Education
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp