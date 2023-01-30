Home States Odisha

The last day of minister Naba Das

The tragic incident sent Jharsuguda in disbelief as residents could not come to terms with the attack on Das who played a key role in implementing many development projects.

Naba Das

Health Minister Das giving his final address at ward no-1 of Sarbahal municipality

By Raj Kumar Sharma
Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Health Minister Naba Kishore Das had no inkling of the tragic end that awaited him when he arrived at Sarbahal to inaugurate a micro activity centre, children’s park and gymnasium in ward no-1 on Sunday.

At around 11 am, Das reached Sarbahal municipality and unveiled the new projects in front of a cheering audience. Addressing the gathering, the minister expressed his happiness over the new facilities and announced his plans to develop Jharsuguda which included supply of drinking water to every household.

After the function concluded, Das hopped into his car and started towards Brajrajnagar where he was to attend another such event. He was scheduled to inaugurate the new private offices of the Brajrajnagar municipality chairperson and vice-chairperson.

When his vehicle reached Gandhi Chowk at around 12.30 pm, some of his supporters wanted to greet and garland him. An unsuspecting Das stopped his car and came out. In a flash, a bullet pierced through his chest, the force of which threw him back on his seat. Clasping his chest, Das tried to limp back out of the vehicle but the injury was fatal. He slumped in a pool of blood before being rushed to the hospital.

The tragic incident sent Jharsuguda in disbelief as residents could not come to terms with the attack on Das who played a key role in implementing many development projects including hospitals, stadiums and flyovers in the district.

After the news of his death spread in the evening, many shopkeepers in the commercial areas of Jharsuguda, Brajrajnagar and Lakhanpur decided to close their businesses to express their condolences. The Jharsuguda merchants’ association declared that all their business establishments will remain shut till Das’ cremation is over.

Tension also flared up at several places following the minister’s death. A clash took place near Beheramal in Jharsuguda between Das’ supporters and police after the former stopped a PCR van and confronted the cops. The district administration has deployed police force at strategic locations in Jharsuguda town to avoid any untoward situation.

