Double murder accused ‘dies’ during police interrogation in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARBIL: A man, accused of double murder, allegedly died while being interrogated in police custody at Rugudi on Sunday night. Milu Barik was accused in a double murder that took place on December 29 at Lasarda village within Bolani police limits.

He was arrested from Rugudi at around 8 pm on Sunday by a team led by Barbil IIC Rajendra Swain. Sources said Milu was taken to Rugudi police station for interrogation in connection with the case.

However, he complained of uneasiness and was taken to TISCO Hospital at Joda where doctors declared him brought dead. Milu’s father alleged he died due to police torture and demanded a probe into the matter.

However, Champua SDPO Ramray Murmu denied the allegation and said all steps were taken for the accused’s custody and interrogation as per guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. Milu was accused of gunning down a couple, Laxmidhar Apat and his wife Manjulata at Lasarda village. He was allegedly one of the four miscreants who fired on the couple. Around one month after the incident, another accused in the case, Makhan Naik was arrested by police.

